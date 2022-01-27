Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) to Hold

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GATO. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

GATO opened at $3.17 on Thursday. Gatos Silver has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 35.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 87.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 56,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 22.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,041,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after purchasing an additional 372,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 94.6% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 139,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 67,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

