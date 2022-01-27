Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Price Target to GBX 205

dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 265 ($3.58) to GBX 205 ($2.77) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

dotdigital Group stock remained flat at $$2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday. dotdigital Group has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98.

dotDigital Group Plc engages in the provision of data-driven omnichannel marketing automation solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, U.S., and APAC. The company was founded by Ian Rhys Taylor and Simon Christopher Bird in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

