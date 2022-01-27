Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Price Target to $6.00

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 229.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Oncolytics Biotech stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.82. 839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,000. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCY. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the third quarter worth about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 71.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 29.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

