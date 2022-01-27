Canaccord Genuity Group Trims dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Target Price to GBX 205

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) had its target price reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 265 ($3.58) to GBX 205 ($2.77) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DOTD. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.51) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.58) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on dotdigital Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 290 ($3.91) target price on the stock.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

DOTD stock opened at GBX 160.80 ($2.17) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market cap of £480.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 183.62. dotdigital Group has a 1 year low of GBX 147.64 ($1.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 295.50 ($3.99).

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.