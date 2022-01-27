Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to C$60.00 at CSFB

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at CSFB from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOOS. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.88.

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded up C$0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$37.58. The stock had a trading volume of 184,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 66.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.78. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of C$35.78 and a 1 year high of C$67.33.

In other news, Director Penelope Brook sold 14,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.00, for a total value of C$948,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,968. Also, Senior Officer Pat Sherlock sold 44,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total value of C$2,718,256.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$55,105.16. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,076 shares of company stock worth $4,028,522.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

