Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Shares Down 4.3%

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC)’s stock price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.85 and last traded at C$2.89. Approximately 325,226 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 242,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.02.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.14. The company has a market cap of C$254.72 million and a PE ratio of -37.53.

Canada Nickel Company Profile (CVE:CNC)

Canada Nickel Company Inc explores and discovers nickel sulphide assets. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.