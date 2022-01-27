Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Canada Rare Earth Corp. (CVE:LL)’s stock price rose 15.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 163,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 109,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25.

About Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL)

Canada Rare Earth Corp., a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of rare earth elements in North America and Asia. Its products include high-purity rare earth oxides, rare earth fluorides, larger particle/nano rare earth oxides, and other products. The company was formerly known as Rare Earth Metals Inc and changed its name to Canada Rare Earth Corp.

