Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Stock Price Down 11.4%

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW)’s stock price was down 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 643,646 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 497,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a market cap of C$34.61 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Castle mine consists of 19 claims, 34 leases, and two licenses covering an area of 2,815 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

