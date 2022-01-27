Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $150.10

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$150.10 and traded as high as C$162.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares last traded at C$161.13, with a volume of 2,075,517 shares.

CM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$170.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$162.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$164.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$150.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$147.63. The firm has a market cap of C$72.64 billion and a PE ratio of 11.57.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.1899997 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 24th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total value of C$1,552,301.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,339 shares in the company, valued at C$614,098.67. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total value of C$748,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$364,369.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,515 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,492.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

