Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Raised to C$172.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.47.

CNI stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $136.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.79.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 75.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,271,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after purchasing an additional 548,195 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $5,619,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

