Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 311,014 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $50,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,348,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,635,000 after buying an additional 816,267 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 503,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,393,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,612,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,089,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,198,000 after buying an additional 351,396 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,195,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,240,000 after buying an additional 217,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNQ. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

CNQ stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.41. The stock had a trading volume of 96,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,716. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $54.13.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.4731 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

