Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.16

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.21. Candente Copper shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 75,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.16.

In other news, Director Andres Juan Milla sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total value of C$38,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,159. Insiders sold a total of 500,000 shares of company stock worth $98,000 in the last 90 days.

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

