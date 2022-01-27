Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 18,550.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,248,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NUGS stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,846,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,652. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.62.

Get Cannabis Strategic Ventures alerts:

About Cannabis Strategic Ventures

Cannabis Strategic Ventures is a company, which focuses on the medical and legal recreational cannabis sectors. It operates through the following segments: Providing Employment and Consultation to Cannabis Industry, and Develop Intellectual Property to be Licensed to the Cannabis Industry. The company was founded on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Strategic Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Strategic Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.