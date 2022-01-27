Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.12

Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.12 and last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 9071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.97.

CNNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cannae in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cannae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Cannae by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Cannae by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cannae by 3,249.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae Company Profile (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

