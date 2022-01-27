Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Trading Down 3.6%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s share price dropped 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 18,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,343,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.
CANO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72.
In other news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo acquired 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,925.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,303,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,628,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,039,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Cano Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,147,000. 38.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cano Health Company Profile (NYSE:CANO)
Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.
