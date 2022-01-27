Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Trading Down 3.6%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s share price dropped 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 18,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,343,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

CANO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $526.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.61 million. Analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo acquired 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,925.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,303,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,628,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,039,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Cano Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,147,000. 38.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cano Health Company Profile (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

