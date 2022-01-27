Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Shares Up 0.4%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.60. 35,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 80,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73.

Cansortium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNTMF)

Cansortium, Inc engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm focuses on oil extracted and derived products for use by medical patients. Its objective is to invest in and develop multiple jurisdictions for the vertical integrated approach for the sale and distribution of processed cannabis oil in medical use frameworks.

