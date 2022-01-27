Cantaloupe (CTLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Cantaloupe has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cantaloupe to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cantaloupe stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $532.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 2.06.

CTLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Feeney bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $159,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 56,554 shares of company stock valued at $463,065 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

