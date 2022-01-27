Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 22.29%.

Capital Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $349.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.44. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $28.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.07%.

In other news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 3,644 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $102,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 15,565 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $404,067.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,341 shares of company stock worth $1,485,353 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 66.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the third quarter worth $298,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the second quarter worth $271,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the second quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

