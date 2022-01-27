Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital City Bank Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CCBG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $27.55 on Thursday. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $464.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 10.46%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 84.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 309.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 104,075.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.