Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 51,711 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,711 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,974,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 5.2% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Illumina by 0.8% in the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Illumina by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.78, for a total value of $1,207,794.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,404. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $335.48. 10,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $327.12 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.31.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.