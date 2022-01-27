Capital Fund Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,095 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 469,558 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $26,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,053,007,000 after buying an additional 1,051,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,550,000 after purchasing an additional 398,759 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,743,259,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TJX Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,979,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,275,619,000 after acquiring an additional 537,935 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.40. 154,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,796,124. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.99.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

