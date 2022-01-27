Capital Fund Management S.A. Decreases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 68.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,979 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after buying an additional 5,687,456 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,863,000 after buying an additional 340,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $983,083,000 after buying an additional 247,460 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $712,829,000 after buying an additional 242,828 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $214,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG traded up $3.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $267.57. The stock had a trading volume of 35,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.96. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.84.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.