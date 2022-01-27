Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,688 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $27,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,567,000 after buying an additional 267,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,581,000 after purchasing an additional 852,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.26. 310,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,127,854. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.49.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.