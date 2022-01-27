Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $14.37 Million Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,031 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $14,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,849 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after buying an additional 1,556,276 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,839 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Shares of PBR stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $13.80. 1,920,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,830,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 34.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.381 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 19.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.62.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.