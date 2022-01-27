Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $18.16 Million Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,171 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.13% of RH worth $18,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $15,310,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in RH by 31.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in RH by 6.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in RH by 0.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RH traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $380.00. 5,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,997. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. RH has a 1-year low of $362.00 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $529.74 and a 200 day moving average of $624.26.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.14.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

