Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 307,890 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 618,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,890 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.10% of News worth $14,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in News by 642.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,952,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in News by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,101,000 after acquiring an additional 435,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in News by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 66,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in News by 29.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 106,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 24,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in News by 63.6% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 46,326 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.96.

Shares of News stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.54. 75,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average is $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.39. News Co. has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. News’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

