Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 88,229 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 147.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,229 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $28,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 96.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 238.6% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $225.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.22. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $177.73 and a one year high of $234.04. The company has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on CME shares. Bank of America started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

In related news, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $220.21 per share, with a total value of $352,336.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,045 shares of company stock worth $4,691,620 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.