Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 273,463 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,244 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 273,463 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.4% of Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $47,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 109.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Walmart by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 108,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,094,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,573,879. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $2.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $384.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.30.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

