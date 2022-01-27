Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,153,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after buying an additional 133,334 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF stock opened at $144.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $100.88 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.13. The company has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.99.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

