Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.43 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.34. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on COF. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.99.

COF stock opened at $144.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.13. The company has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $100.88 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,467,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 99,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 19,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

