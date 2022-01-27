Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.15

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and traded as high as $3.55. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 1,055,602 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on CAPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Capricor Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $77.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 6.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.48% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

