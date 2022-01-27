Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.15

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and traded as high as $3.55. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 1,055,602 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have commented on CAPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Capricor Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.
The firm has a market cap of $77.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 6.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
About Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
