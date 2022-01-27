Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.87 Million

Equities analysts predict that Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) will report $19.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.90 million and the lowest is $17.84 million. Capstone Green Energy reported sales of $20.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full year sales of $75.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.32 million to $80.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $95.75 million, with estimates ranging from $82.70 million to $108.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 28.58% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capstone Green Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CGRN opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Capstone Green Energy has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60.

In other news, CEO Darren Jamison purchased 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,677.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGRN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter valued at $69,000. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter valued at $171,000. 16.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

