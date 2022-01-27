Carbon (CRBN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $150,656.00

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Carbon has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $150,656.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can now be bought for about $0.0635 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 35.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00050091 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,439.31 or 0.06725711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00053644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,262.11 or 0.99982609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00052895 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,384,622 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

