Cardinal Health (CAH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cardinal Health to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $50.80 on Thursday. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average is $51.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.