Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $17.33 on Thursday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $702.75 million, a PE ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 0.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSII shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

