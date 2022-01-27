Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.16

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.19, with a volume of 3571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSII shares. Guggenheim downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $698.69 million, a PE ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 6.11.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,802 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 45,516 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 49,263 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,372 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,949 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,362 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

