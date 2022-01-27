CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Trading Up 15.1%

CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW) shares were up 15.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 138,819 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 283% from the average daily volume of 36,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.

CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter.

CareView Communications, Inc engages in providing of products and application services for the healthcare industry. It specializes in bedside video monitoring, software tools to improve hospital communications and operations, and patient education and entertainment packages. The company was founded by L.

