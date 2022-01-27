CargoX (CXO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.31 Million

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 36.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. CargoX has a market cap of $37.31 million and $166,629.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CargoX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00040753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00103241 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.