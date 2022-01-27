CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,770 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of CarGurus worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARG. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $29.77 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.74.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $222.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $384,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $58,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,842. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

