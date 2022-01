Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.99

Shares of Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.99 and traded as low as $14.96. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99.

About Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF)

Caribbean Utilities Co Ltd. is engaged in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity produced from diesel generation for Grand Cayman. It also engages in the provision of fibre optic infrastructure and other information and communication technology through its subsidiary, DataLink, Ltd.

