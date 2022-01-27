Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in January

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carl Zeiss Meditec currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CZMWY traded down $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $155.42. 24,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.44 and its 200 day moving average is $205.03. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of $143.55 and a 1-year high of $235.50.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It operates through the Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery business segments. The Ophthalmic Devices segment includes intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems.

