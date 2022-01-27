CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.65% from the stock’s current price.

KMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.80.

Shares of KMX stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,049,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,863. CarMax has a 52-week low of $102.47 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.0% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.3% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

