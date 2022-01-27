Carmignac Gestion Acquires 5,947 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,258 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $440,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $464,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,392. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $182.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.30.

Shares of EA opened at $129.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.63. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

