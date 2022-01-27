Carmignac Gestion Boosts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 106.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Copart by 139.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $123.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.80.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.23 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

