Carmignac Gestion Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,747 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Ozon were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ozon in the second quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the second quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OZON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ OZON opened at $16.88 on Thursday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average of $43.43.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $564.83 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Ozon Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

