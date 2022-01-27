Carmignac Gestion Invests $5 Million in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)

Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

TOST opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.92. Toast, Inc has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.95 million. Analysts predict that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOST. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Toast from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Toast from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. lifted their price target on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $3,056,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 366,409 shares of company stock worth $11,426,891.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

