Carmignac Gestion Purchases 44,522 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,522 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.12% of 21Vianet Group worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 295.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 122,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,163 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,984,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,092,000 after buying an additional 1,512,553 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,730,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 21Vianet Group

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

