Carmignac Gestion Raises Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,078 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,083,000 after buying an additional 643,899 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,604,000 after buying an additional 459,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,807,000 after buying an additional 331,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $158.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.78 and a beta of 1.76. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.54.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAR. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,777,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

