CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Shares of PRTS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.29. 1,007,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,341. CarParts.com has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.56 million, a P/E ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $141.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.77 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.