Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €18.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been assigned a €18.50 ($21.02) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective on Carrefour in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on Carrefour in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Shares of EPA:CA opened at €17.50 ($19.89) on Thursday. Carrefour has a one year low of €16.31 ($18.53) and a one year high of €23.68 ($26.91). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €16.22 and a 200-day moving average of €16.02.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.